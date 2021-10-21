Wedding bells ring for care home residents’ special anniversary

CELEBRATIONS were in order as a Crowthorne care home resident marked his 56th wedding anniversary the other week.

Michael Bell, a resident at Pinehurst Care Centre, on Duke’s Ride, and his wife Valerie, were treated to an afternoon of cake and their favourite songs on Wednesday, September 29.

And their daughter Debbie arranged for Michael to give flowers and chocolates to Valerie when she arrived at the care home.

The couple, from Crowthorne, first met when Valerie had a broken television and Michael came to fix it at the time.

And when Valerie moved away to Bramley, Michael would come to visit her every day after work.

The pair married on a Wednesday afternoon and enjoyed just two days on honeymoon in Devon and Cornwell.

Valerie explained that the key to a long-lasting marriage is their big family.

“We had three fantastic kids, nine grandkids and eight fantastic German shepherds,” she said.

“We also had lots of lovely holiday,s which made up for only having two days honeymoon.”

Michael came out of the care home and met with Valerie in its Garden Room, where the both got very emotional.

They sat down together to share past photos whilst singing along to songs such as My Guy, by Mary Wells, and The Wonder of You, by Elvis.

Activities coordinator Victoria Pembroke said she was “thrilled” to be able to help the couple celebrate their special day.

“Family is at the heart of what we do and they are clearly very much in love and have such a kind and caring family,” she said.

“Happy anniversary Mick and Val, you are an amazing and inspiring couple and we hope to be able to celebrate many more anniversaries with you.”