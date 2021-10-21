Woodley Town Council keeps the Green Flag flying here

THE GREEN flag is flying over Woodley once again after Woodford Park was recognised as one of the best in Britain.

The scheme, which rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, is given to places that can demonstrate they are welcoming, healthy, well-maintained, and have community involvement.

Launched in 1996, it is celebrating its silver jubilee this year. Woodford Park has been given the award for the third year running, and is the only park in Wokingham borough to have the status.

Judging involves a site visit as well as assessing the management plan. The judges are trained professionals who give their time voluntarily to support the programme, and more than 1,000 people across the world take part.

Woodford Park is located off Headley Road and is close to the town centre. Facilities include an outdoor paddling pool for toddlers, 3G artiifical pitches, a garden of remembrance, a lake, a community orchard, a skate park and play areas.

It is home to Woodley’s war memorial and a garden erected to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday and plays host to regular events including a weekly park run and the annual carnival.

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Woodford Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.”

Woodley Town Council, which runs and manages the park, was delighted, saying that it was a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the grounds team and volunteers who helped keep it clean and tidy.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the Green Flag scheme is testament to the hard work of the Council’s staff and the volunteers of the Friends of Woodford Park who do so much to ensure that Woodford Park has high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives,” said town council leader Cllr Keith Baker.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and around the world.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the scheme is launching a silver jubilee award scheme, offering honours in categories such as volunteer or the year, team of the year and best health initiative. The winners will be announced later in the year.