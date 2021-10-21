Wokingham.Today

Mill at Sonning to host Rod Stewart Experience

by Phil Creighton0
Garry Pease as the Rod Stewart Experience

Tonight’s the night for Rod Stewart

Well, almost. The night is Sunday, and the singer is Garry Pease.

The entertainer is dropping in to The Mill at Sonning for his Rod Stewart Experience.

He not only sounds like the famous Scottish crooner, but he’s also a lookalike.

During the evening he will perform all of Rod’s greatest hits including Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night and Sailing.

There will also some pieces from his Faces days and the Old American Songbook.

Doors open at 6pm, with a two-course meal before the show.

Tickets cost £47 and include the meal.

On Suinday, October 31, the Mill will welcome The Johnny Cash Roadshow.

Clive John is the man in black. The show features many of the artist’s classic tracks Including The Ring of Fire, Boy Named Sue, Folsom Prison Blues, Man in Black and One Piece at a Time.

And if that wasn’t enough, The Mill has a comedy night on Monday.

For more details, or to book, log on to millatsonning.com or call the box office on 0118 969 8000.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Families can enjoy an outdoor production of Wind in the Willows at South Hill Park this weekend

Jess Warren

New online exhibition features work by the Reading Guild of Artists

Laura Scardarella

Wokingham Borough Council appoints arts officer to boost cultural life

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.