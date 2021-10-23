Wokingham.Today

Ballet Theatre UK retells The Snow Queen at South Hill Park next week

by Laura Scardarella
The Snow Queen will be heading to South Hill Park on Friday, October 29.

HANS Christian Anderson’s classic fairytale is heading to South Hill Park next week.

Ballet Theatre UK will perform The Snow Queen on Friday, October 29.

The company will retelling the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay.

And the Snow Queen has placed Kay under an evil spell, which only Gerda can release him with her love.

She travels across the frozen north to break the Snow Queen’s curse of eternal winter.

Ballet Theatre UK is bringing internation dancers, costumes, stage sets and a magical musical score.

Tickets cost £22 for adults, £21 for concessions, £20 for members, and £13 for under 16s.

For more information, or to book tickets, call the box office on 01344 484 123, or log on to southhillpark.org.uk

