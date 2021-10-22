Council heads up anti-extremism strategy to keep borough safe

THE BOROUGH council is leading an extremism strategy to keep the community safe.

It is working with police, health and probation services and schools on the Government’s new Prevent Strategy.

Launched to safeguard adults and children who may be vulnerable to extremism or radicalisation, the initiative will include a series of campaigns targeted at residents.

The council said the aim of the programme is to prevent people being drawn or groomed into extremism or terrorism, and to provide early intervention and support.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities, said: “We all have a responsibility to keep our community safe.

“There is no single profile of a person likely to become drawn into extremist and terrorist ideologies and behaviours, but we must be aware of the signs which could indicate a person is at risk.

“We work closely with our partners to identify risks which may impact on the borough. If you have any concerns, please get in touch.”

According to Wokingham Borough Council, there are a number of signs somebody is being drawn towards extremism, including becoming withdrawn and using language that suggests an “us and them” way of thinking.

Over the half term holiday, it will launch its first strategy campaign on internet safety, to protect youngsters as they spend more time online.

Anybody who believes there is an immediate danger of extremism is urged to call 999, and anybody with concerns about future extremist activity should call 101 and ask to speak to a prevent officer.

Residents can also contact triage@wokingham.gov.uk regarding concerns for a child, and adultsafeguardinghub@wokingham.gov.uk regarding concerns for an adult.