Carters Steam Fair hits Reading town

by Charlotte King0
Carters Steam Fair organiser Joby Carter set up the event at Prospect Park last weekend. Picture: DVision Images

A VINTAGE funfair made its return to Reading with fairground rides, fireworks and candy floss last weekend.

Carters Steam Fair saw visitors gather at Prospect Park to enjoy two whole days of family fun.

Attractions included the set of British Galloper horses and dodgems, which recently featured in an art installations at Somerset House, London.

Fairground owner Joby Carter said it was “really nice” to be providing people with smiles again after so long.

“It was very busy and people kept telling me how much they’d missed us,” he said.

“It’s been so lovely to be back and I don’t think we’ve ever been so appreciated by the community, people are just really pleased to see us again.”

Mr Carter added that for some toddlers this was their first experience.

He said: “Children have missed out on a lot of fun over the last year or so with some not having had the chance to visit a fair yet, so it’s great that we’ve been able to entertain families and bring them together.”

