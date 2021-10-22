Top team announced for Lib Dem’s shadow executive

THE new leader of Wokingham’s Liberal Democrats has unveiled his shadow executive.

Earlier this month, Cllr Clive Jones stepped up from the role of deputy to take charge of the group.

He succeeds Cllr Lindsay Ferris, who led the party for five years. He is staying in the leadership team to oversee its response to the draft local plan and plans from Wokingham to bring elements of the Public Proection Partnership back under council control.

“Lindsay did a fantastic job for us and moved our number of councillors from five to 18”, said Cllr Jones. “He will be remaining as a very important part of the council group as the lead member for the Local Plan and Public Protection Partnership.”

Another former Lib Dem leader is Cllr Prue Bray, and she will support Cllr Jones and his deputy, Cllr Stephen Conway, by sharing her knowledge of the borough council and how it works. She will also carry on with her role as children’s services spokesperson.

Councillors Rachel Bishop Firth and Ian Shenton will take on the roles of Supporting Residents on Low Incomes and Environment, Sports & Leisure respectively.

Senior Cllrs such as Cllr Imogen Shepherd Dubey and David Hare continue in their roles as Finance and Equalities lead and Adult Social Care.

“We will continue to hold the ruling conservative group at Wokingham to account,” Cllr Jones added.