Wokingham.Today

Top team announced for Lib Dem’s shadow executive

by Phil Creighton0
New Wokingham Liberal Democrat leader Clive Jones (left) with his deputy, Steven Conway Picture: Phil Creighton

THE new leader of Wokingham’s Liberal Democrats has unveiled his shadow executive.

Earlier this month, Cllr Clive Jones stepped up from the role of deputy to take charge of the group.

He succeeds Cllr Lindsay Ferris, who led the party for five years. He is staying in the leadership team to oversee its response to the draft local plan and plans from Wokingham to bring elements of the Public Proection Partnership back under council control.

“Lindsay did a fantastic job for us and moved our number of councillors from five to 18”, said Cllr Jones. “He will be remaining as a very important part of the council group as the lead member for the Local Plan and Public Protection Partnership.”

Another former Lib Dem leader is Cllr Prue Bray, and she will support Cllr Jones and his deputy, Cllr Stephen Conway, by sharing her knowledge of the borough council and how it works. She will also carry on with her role as children’s services spokesperson.

Councillors Rachel Bishop Firth and Ian Shenton will take on the roles of Supporting Residents on Low Incomes and Environment, Sports & Leisure respectively.

Senior Cllrs such as Cllr Imogen Shepherd Dubey and David Hare continue in their roles as Finance and Equalities lead and Adult Social Care.

“We will continue to hold the ruling conservative group at Wokingham to account,” Cllr Jones added.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Newspaper front pages hint Theresa May to stand for Conservative leader role

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Mayor’s charity year is a massive hit, raising £27,600 for Woodley-based Me2Club

John Wakefield

Council leader warns no place for poverty in Wokingham borough

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.