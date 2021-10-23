Wokingham.Today

Bookshop fundraiser gets new books for Crowthorne children’s charity

by Laura Scardarella0
Makylla Issac is raising money to buy books for Sebastian's Action Trust

A BOOKSHOP has raised £200 to purchase new books for a Crowthorne children’s charity to bring families together.

Makylla’s Little Imaginations Bookshop, based in Bagshot, launched the fundraising initiative in August to support Sebastian’s Action Trust.

The charity, which has a premises in Crowthorne called The Woodlands, provides care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The fundraiser has since then reached its target, which will go towards buying books for the children who come to visit the centre.

Makylla Isaac, who set up the bookshop in June 2020, said the idea came because she wanted to do a community fundraiser.

“I was already familiar with Sebastian’s Action Trust and the fantastic work they do, so I wanted to help bring enjoyment and family time for these children who are going through awful situation.

“I wanted the families to feel like these books will be an escapism and I’m excited to see what they’ll choose to buy.”

Miss Isaac added that the charity will be going to get the books this month.

And she thanked the community for their donations to the initiative.

“I wanted to say a massive thank you for getting behind this and helping with the fundraiser,” she said.

“I personally really appreciate all of their support and generosity towards all these families that will benefit from this.”

Claudia Thompson, youth support worker at Sebastian’s Action Trust, said this is a “huge gift” that many children will benefit from.

“One child I am currently supporting absolutely loves to read and reads so much it is hard for mum to keep up,” she said.

“As well as reading books there are many activity and creative books and with a huge range of books to interest most children, it is going to be lots of fun choosing.”

Miss Isaac is hoping to do more book pledges in the future.

For more details, visit Maklla’s Little Imaginations Bookshop Facebook page.

To donate, log on to: bit.ly/3vbjvtF

