Money course to help people manage pandemic finances

by Phil Creighton0
piggy bank
Andreas Breitling from Pixabay

PEOPLE who have been financially affected by the pandemic, or just need a helping hand with their finances are invited to take part in a special course next month.

Churches in Earley are teaming up run the CAP Money Course, a free and confidential series aimed at helping people manage their money.

Sessions covering budgeting, saving and spending well. Organisers say that over a few weeks, participants will be able to get to grips with finances and tackle debt.

There is no need to disclose any personal or financial details, and additional help will be available if needed.

The courses will be held at Brookside Church in Earley. It is next to the surgery.

The first runs from 9.30am to 11.30am on Mondays on November 8. 15 and 22.

The second runs on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, on November 17, 24 and December 1.

To find out more or register to attend a course contact course leaders Ben and Lynne Graham by calling 07798 584742 or 07709 686783. Alternatively, email: benandlynnecap@gmail.com

