Vice principle of UTC Reading given Lord Lieutenant’s Meritorious Award

THE VICE Principal of a Reading college has been given Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Meritorious Award.

Neil Pouney, from UTC Reading has been celebrated for his achievements with the Combined Cadet Force (CCF).

On Thursday, October 14, Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley, presented Mr Pouney with his award in honour of his leadership of UCT Reading’s CCF.

The force allows cadets to join Navy, Royal Marine, Army and Royal Air Force sections to practise teamwork, leadership, adventure training, flying, gliding and shooting.

Mr Pouney, who has spent 23 years in the Royal Air Force as an aircraft engineer, led UCT Reading’s CCF section since 2018 and has helped in signing an agreement to run a joint CCF with Maiden Erlegh Reading.

UCT Reading’s principal Jonathan Nicholls nominated Mr Pouney for the award, and said he was an inspirational leader.

He said: “Despite the short space of time, the impact he has had has been significant and far-reaching for our UTC staff and students.

“We are incredibly proud of our CCF programme at UTC Reading and of what Neil and all of the CCF staff have grown to.”

Mr Pouney said he was humbled to receive the award.

“I have been around the cadet organisation for many years, however, it has never really felt like a chore,” he said. ” To see the opportunities that cadets give young adults and the staff that help has always been the reward I have thrived on since I was a cadet myself many years ago.”

He thanked staff at the college for their support of the CCF programme.