Ascot prepares for family fun

IT’S THE season to start getting excited … and after the past 18 months, we could all do with something that sparkles.

Ascot Racecourse is preparing for a series of special events to mark autumn and the run-up to Christmas, and families are well and truly in mind.

On Saturday, October 30, the Fireworks Spectacular Family Raceday returns.

For horseracing fans, there is the £80,000 Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase . Taking place over three miles, it is a test of stamina for both horse and jockey with several of the previous winners going on to compete in the Grand National.

And for younger visitors, the day coincides with an array of Hallowe’en themed family activities, including a ghost train and a haunted house to explore.

There are also some friendlier rides for younger people.

All are free before 4pm, and £1 after, with proceeds going to help a range of Berkshire charities and schools supported through Ascot Racecourse’s partnership with the Ascot Round Table.

Other activities include a wizard school and potion making, a creepy crawly petting zoo, pumpkin carving and a slime workshop.

In the evening, the racecourse will be ablaze with light thanks to a 20-minute spectacular firework display.

Organisers ae promising that more than 20,000 shots will be fired into the air.

Ascot Racecourse are hoping you will save the date for its Christmas event, seven days before December 25.

The Howden Christmas Racing Weekend includes a day of jumps racing including the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle – one of the most prestigious long distance hurdle races in Britain, won by the likes of Big Buck’s, Thistlecrack and Paisley Park in recent years. The card concludes with the ultra-competitive Betfair Exchange Trophy over two miles worth £100,000 which is always an exciting finale to the day.

And away from the racecourse there is a feast of family fun.

Younger visitors will be able to enjoy festive arts and crafts. They can have their faces painted, there are bubble magicians on hand, and we hear that a certain Father Christmas, along with Mrs Christmas, will be in attendance. Santa will be tending to his reindeer, while Mrs Claus will invite children to join her round the fireplace for a story.

The theme for the day will be Christmas Round The World, and activities have a global view. There will be American cookie decorating, Canadian ice hockey shoot-outs, steel pan carollers, and furry mascots from every corner for the planet.

Other fun includes fairground rides and candlelit carol singing, helped by the Ascot Brass Band.

On Saturday, October 30, gates open from 10.30am, with the first race at 12.15pm. The fireworks will be from 6pm. The Christmas raceday is on Saturday, December 18 from 10.30am, with the first races from 12.40pm.

Tickets are on sale and start at £27 for adults. Under 18s go free with a paying adult. Firework only tickets are available for Saturday, October 30.

For further information and to book visit: www.ascot.co.uk, call 0344 346 3000 or email enquiries@ascot.co.uk