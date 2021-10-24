Wokingham estate agents expands to Crowthorne

AN INDEPENDENT business is opening its doors in Crowthorne next month.

Estate agency Hat and Home will launch a branch in the village as it expands for the first time.

The company was founded by Ben Gee in Wokingham last year, and he said he cannot wait to start working with the Crowthorne community.

“We’re currently going through the refit to give it the Hat and Home vibe,” Mr Gee said. “This includes bricks on the wall, an industrial retro look and our signature bowler hat lights.

“But we’re already listing properties in Crowthorne.”

He said he chose Crowthorne for his business’ first expansion because of its “wonderful” high street.

“Hat and Home is an independent business that works well in locations that are full of independent businesses,” Mr Gee explained.

“Crowthorne is a lovely village and it’s important to us that we have a presence there.

“We feel our brand and what we offer works well in these sorts of locations where perhaps there hasn’t been the choice of something new for a while.”

Mr Gee hopes the new branch will be open from Monday, November 1 – and he said there will be more expansions in the future.

“It’s massively exciting and we can’t wait to to open in Crowthorne,” he added.

“We’ve got a fabulous team to work there with some new recruits too.”