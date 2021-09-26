Council considers more solar energy initiatives to power Wokingham borough buildings

WOKINGHAM borough could see a rise in solar energy schemes, according to the council.

It has suggested installing more solar panels across the area in a bid to become carbon net zero by 2030.

Part of its offerings include the Barkham solar farm, which was approved by the planning committee last week, and smaller sustainable energy schemes.

For example, it has suggested installing solar panels on a number of its properties, such as schools, offices and community sites.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said: “The climate emergency is one of the biggest issues facing us globally and it’s important that we all do our bit.

“We all need to work together to make changes to the way we live and work and, as a council, we’re a big part of this and want to take an active role in tackling our properties and carbon footprint.”

Wokingham Borough Council said it is planning to retrofit some of its buildings with panels to generate sustainable, renewable energy on site.

It said this would then power the buildings or be sold back into the national grid.

At the moment, solar panels have been installed on three quarters of the council’s schools, the shops in Peach Place and Elms Field, Bulmershe Leisure Centre and the new Dinton Activity Centre.

They can also be found on half of its corporate outreach buildings, which include libraries, youth and community centres and offices.