Where’s the witch? Families invited to Woodley’s little shops of horror for Hallowe’en

IT’S THE little shops full of horrors … children are invited to a Hallowe’en event at Woodley town centre on Saturday, October 30.

The event takes place from 3pm to 6pm, and includes a mixture of scary, spooky and seasonal fun.

Children are invited to dress up as witches and wizards, with prizes for the best outfits.

Other activities include a witch hunt, and a painting contest.

Music will be performed and both the town and deputy mayor will be making an appearance.

For more details, log on to www.woodleytowncentre.co.uk … if you dare.