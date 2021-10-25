Woodley youngster camps for Camp Mohawk

A WOODLEY youngster has raised more than £1,000 for a cause close to his family’s heart.

Dexter Rosier, 9, is camping out every night in October to support Camp Mohawk, a Wargrave-based charity supporting children with special needs and their families.

Dexter’s mum, Samantha, says he was inspired to take on the fundraiser because his brother, Archie, is a regular visitor to the site.

“[Dexter] loves it [at Camp Mohawk] and it’s a very special place for him,” Samantha, who also works at Camp Mohawk, says. “He enjoys going there with Archie and has done fundraising for the charity in the past.

“He’s such a sweet little boy and is always thinking of new and interesting projects to do.”

Dexter has been camping in the back garden every single night since Friday, October 1.

He plans to camp out until Hallowe’en.

“He says he loves the peace and quiet, and is even sleeping better because of it,” Samantha adds. “He’s only nine so it’s a big thing for him.

“He says he hears lots of wildlife and I think I’ll struggle to get him back in the house.”

So far, Dexter’s outdoor escapade has raised more than £1,300 for charity – but he hopes to donate £3,000 when the month is up.

“It’s very ambitious, but so is he,” Samantha says. “I know he’d love to achieve £3,000 but what he’s got already is amazing.

“A lot of the people that have donated already are other families that use Camp Mohawk too.

“I’m so incredibly proud of him.”

And this isn’t Dexter’s first rodeo, after taking on a series of charity challenges in the past.

In March, he pledged to raise £100,000 for the NHS and has taken on a series of marathons to help the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

He has also helped with food bank collections, and ran a marathon in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

To find out more about Dexter’s ongoing challenge, search ‘Dexter’s Camp for Camp Mohawk’ on Facebook or visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dexter-rosier2?