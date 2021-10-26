Rockets 78-81 Nottingham Hoods: League leaders edge past Rockets

Reading Rockets came agonisingly close to breaking the unbeaten record of Nottingham Hoods but were narrowly beaten.

In a great exhibition of basketball at its very best , both teams fought tenaciously.

Rockets won the tip as Tyler Cartaino continued his impressive run with a lay-up but as for the remainder of the game Hoods kept pace as the lead changed hands with almost every possession though Rockets had the slightest of edges at 19-18 at the end of the opening quarter.

The pace of the game was unrelenting in the second period though Hoods extra success from beyond the arc saw them convert four more trebles giving Hoods a 47-42 lead at the interval.

Such intensity continued in the third quarter which Rockets took a 19-11 lead.

The game was tied on thirteen occasions showing just how close these teams are and this top league is this season whilst the game itself went down to the wire.

With just 58 seconds left on the clock Rockets trailed 74-77 but scored inside to get within a single point of Hoods and a possible game winning score.

Rockets hit what they thought was a score equalling treble only to have the shot ruled a two point one so still trailed 79-78 with nine seconds left.

Hoods were again secure from the penalty stripe to be three up with 6.4 secs left but Rockets possession. A treble effort went up on the buzzer but it didn’t drop so Hoods continued their winning unbeaten streak.