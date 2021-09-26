Earley school to host hospital fundraiser

AN EARLEY school is supporting Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH) with an upcoming charity event.

Next month, Leighton Park School will host the 2021 Reading Charity Art Fair in a bid to fundraise for RBH’s Staff Wellness Centre.

The Fair, which is coordinated by the school, Reading Guild of Artists and the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Reading Maiden Erlegh, will include an Art Cafe and Preview Evening.

And all donations and purchases made on the day will help fund new facilities for NHS staff, including holistic therapies, exercise classes and psychological support.

A spokesperson for the Art Fair said: “The wellbeing and welfare of NHS staff is essential to the care of all patients.

“Like many hospitals throughout the UK, the staff members at all levels at the Royal Berkshire Hospital have worked tirelessly with dedication under immense pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure that they get the support they all deserve, a permanent wellbeing centre is being established near to the hospital [and] will be a place for them to rest, relax and access services.”

The spokesperson said in the past, exhibitions have raised more than £50,000 for charitable causes.

The Art Fair will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 30, running between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

Artwork will also be displayed in the corridors of RBH’s Maternity Block on Tuesday, October 26.

And until Sunday, October 24, Shinfield Players Theatre will also donate a proportion of their ticket sales from ‘Music Box – A Review of Musicals’ to the Fair and the Staff Wellness Centre.

Tickets for the Fair cost £10 and can be reserved by emailing readingcharityartfair@gmail.com