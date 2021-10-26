Help offered for people going through relationship breakdown

Help is at hand again for those suffering the pain of relationship breakdown.

Berkshire’s Divorce Recovery Workshop had to cancel its March 2020 course due to Covid. But now DRW’s help, praised for turning round lives, is on offer again to separated or divorced people.

Seamus, from Reading and who works with children, is helping lead the next course. Like all DRW’s volunteer leaders, he went on a course himself.

“We’re delighted we can restart,” he said. “Covid has been tough for everyone, but for those having relationship difficulties working from home could increase intensity of feelings.

“Restrictions on mixing meant those on their own didn’t have the support of visits with family or friends.

“Anyone wanting to find out how DRW can help should email us, phone me or go to our website. After my course I felt better, helped and supported.”

Many people from Wokingham and Reading areas have praised DRW for its help.

Participants have said:

“There is emphasis on your wellbeing so you can have a better life, so you don’t spend your future dogged by the unhappiness and disappointment of a previous relationship.”

“Going to DRW made me feel less isolated and helped me have a different perspective. I discovered I could be in charge of my own recovery.”

“It can be a horrible, tough, awful time. DRW showed me a way through. I never imagined I could live life to the full again.”

“The course gave me empathy for people who have left as well as those who have been left.”

One man urged more men to go to DRW: “Generally speaking, men are more embarrassed talking about their emotions. Releasing those emotions can only be good for you.”

The workshops, are open to those whose relationship has broken down, whether they’ve been married or not and at whatever stage of divorce or separation. Videos are shown followed by confidential discussion in small groups.

Berkshire DRW is supporting Basingstoke DRW for the next local course. Berkshire people are welcome to attend the course which runs over three dates, November 6, 11 and 13 at Basingstoke.

Berkshire DRW will be running a course in Reading area early in 2022.

For inquiries about either course contact: Seamus on 07887 800521 or email reading@drw.org.uk. The website is at www.drw.org.uk