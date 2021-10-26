Woodley United 1-3 Sandhurst Town: Kestrels sunk by Combined Counties contest

WOODLEY UNITED’s disappointing form continued as they were picked off by Sandhurst Town in Combined Counties Division One

As in their last fixture, United started promisingly and forced a couple of corners before being undone by a Sandhurst corner, following Ethan Giles’ save from Kieran Mayele’s strike, in the 12th minute when Sam Whitters was allowed an unchallenged header to open the scoring.

A period of open play followed with Pedro Monterio having a shot blocked for a corner as Giles madea one on one save for another visitors’ corner, while Sonny Wheeler tipped over his cross bar and Ben Anderson shot wide from distance in a flurry of chances.

A goal eventually came in the 39th minute when Whitters’ long range shot rebounded off the home crossbar with Jude Steinborn-Busse reacting quickest to steer the loose ball into the Woodley goal.

United’s positive play was rewarded in the 44th minute when Ryan Smith scored his first goal for the club following good play and a pass from Ciaran Carolan.

Sandhurst created the first chance of the second half five minutes after the restart with a shot wide when one on one with Giles.

But the next 20 belonged to United with a sustained period of pressure.

Carolan shot at Wheeler following Ben Anderson’s free kick being blocked by the visitors’ wall. Wheeler saved well from an Anderson shot, Kaine Larkins saw an effort blocked after good skill in the penalty area while Anderson saw a shot go wide and Wheeler tipped a shot over the cross bar.

This good play was undone when United failed to clear a corner and allowed Balai Demele to turn on the ball and score inside the far post from a tight angle.

The goal deflated the hosts and the game was played out with little opportunity for either side to trouble the score line.

Woodley United: Giles, Richardson, Litika (Foumboua), Monteiro (Raw), G Smith, Goddard, R Smith (Larkins), Tegg (Shelley) Carolan, Betts (Brandao) Anderson

Goals: Sam Withers, Jude Steinborn-Busse, Ryan Smith, Balai Dembele