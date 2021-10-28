Hockey round-up: Five-star show for South Berkshire 6s

South Central Men’s Thames 4

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 6s put on a five-star display as they picked up three points at home to Phoenix & Ranelagh 3s.

South Berks are top of the table with a perfect record of three wins from three matches.

Men’s National Division 1 South

READING put on a masterclass as they smashed seven past Old Cranleighans without reply.

The win, which is Reading’s fourth of the season after six matches, puts them in second position, just a point behind league leaders Teddington.

Women’s National Division 1 South

READING LADIES took a point on the road in a 3-3 stalemate in a top of the table clash against Sevenoaks.

Reading are in second position, just two points behind Sevenoaks having picked up 11 points from their opening five league games.

Ladies Tier 4 Cup

SOUTH BERKSHIRE made progress in the cup as a solitary goal was enough to see them past Oxford away from home.

Cup

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s ensured their name was in the next round of the cup after goals from Yellie Powley and Ella Martin gave them a 2-0 victory over Camberley & Farnborough.

Friendly

In the absence of league fixtures for both SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s and 2s, the teams competed in an inter-club friendly on Thursday.

D Sanders netted for South Berks 2s, but the first team came out on top with a 5-1 victory as the sides kept up their fitness and sharpness ahead of the return of league fixtures next weekend.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE VETS took victory in a friendly match away at Epsom Vagabonds with a 3-2 triumph.

Ladies Masters

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 045 fell to a home defeat in a 4-2 loss to Wycombe Women’s Over 45’s.