Covid PCR testing sites on the move: walk to them is the plea

TWO sites for taking PCR coronavirus tests are on the move – one has already switched location and the other will change next week.

The PCR tests are more reliable that the lateral flow sites and require specimens to be sent to a laboratory for testing.

The site at the University of Reading’s London Road campus closed on Friday, October 15. This has been moved to Whiteknights Campus’ car park 11. This is accessible from the Pepper Lane entrance.

The Prospect Park test site is to close on Monday, October 25, before reopening from noon on Thursday, October 28, at the Battle Street car park.

Reading Borough Council said that the sites will be pedestrian access only, but they are open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm for pre-booked appointments only.

Visitors must adhere to social distancing measures and wear a face covering throughout. They are also asked not to travel to the venues by public transport or a taxi.

Residents unable to walk to the sites can request a home testing kit.

Cllr Graeme Hoskin, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Councillor for Health, said: “The Council have worked really hard to ensure residents have local covid testing facilities in place to help combat the pandemic.

“The relocated testing facilities will continue to provide residents in Reading with easy access to testing on their doorstep.

“I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to residents for continuing to get tested and helping to prevent transmission of the virus in our community.”

And Cllr Hoskin urged residents who had not had their vaccine get one: “It’s important we have as high a vaccination rate here in Reading as possible, especially as we head into the winter months.”

The old sites are closing because they are now needed for new purposes. Propsect Park is to have a new play hub and activity site, while the University is planning a graduation ceremony in the Great Hall.

To book a test, call 119, log on to the NHS Covid-19 app, or log on to nhs.uk/coronavirus, by calling 119 or via the NHS COVID-19 app, you can expect your result the next day.