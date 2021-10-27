Wokingham.Today

Covid PCR testing sites on the move: walk to them is the plea

by Phil Creighton0
Coronavirus Picture: PIRO4D from Pixabay

TWO sites for taking PCR coronavirus tests are on the move – one has already switched location and the other will change next week.

The PCR tests are more reliable that the lateral flow sites and require specimens to be sent to a laboratory for testing.

The site at the University of Reading’s London Road campus closed on Friday, October 15. This has been moved to Whiteknights Campus’ car park 11. This is accessible from the Pepper Lane entrance.

The Prospect Park test site is to close on Monday, October 25, before reopening from noon on Thursday, October 28, at the Battle Street car park.

Reading Borough Council said that the sites will be pedestrian access only, but they are open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm for pre-booked appointments only.

Visitors must adhere to social distancing measures and wear a face covering throughout. They are also asked not to travel to the venues by public transport or a taxi.

Residents unable to walk to the sites can request a home testing kit.

Cllr Graeme Hoskin, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Councillor for Health, said: “The Council have worked really hard to ensure residents have local covid testing facilities in place to help combat the pandemic.

“The relocated testing facilities will continue to provide residents in Reading with easy access to testing on their doorstep.

“I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to residents for continuing to get tested and helping to prevent transmission of the virus in our community.”

And Cllr Hoskin urged residents who had not had their vaccine get one: “It’s important we have as high a vaccination rate here in Reading as possible, especially as we head into the winter months.”

The old sites are closing because they are now needed for new purposes. Propsect Park is to have a new play hub and activity site, while the University is planning a graduation ceremony in the Great Hall.

To book a test, call 119, log on to the NHS Covid-19 app, or log on to nhs.uk/coronavirus, by calling 119 or via the NHS COVID-19 app, you can expect your result the next day.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Historic accident led to death of former Waingels teacher

Gemma Davidson

Council confident Wokingham ‘grassgate’ won’t happen again this year

Gemma Davidson

Police presence remains at site of Emmbrook house fire

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.