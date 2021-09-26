New cricket ashes created at village match{{{gallery:”92931″}}}

PLAYERS burned their cricket bails for a new version of the famous “Ashes” urn – the symbol of English and Australian cricket test match battles.

The players from Hurst Village Society (HVS) and the PTA at St Nicholas Primary School, Hurst, wanted to create their own historic tradition at a match at the village cricket ground last Saturday.

HVS chair Jo Newbold said: “In an act from a bygone age, the bails [small sticks atop each wicket’s three stumps] used in the match were burnt on the barbecue and ‘the ashes’ will now be part of a trophy to be played for on an annual basis.”

Stanlake Park Wine Estate at Twyford has provided an “urn/wine bottle” for the Hurst Ashes. The England/Australia Ashes, going back to the 1880s, are said to be inside a small terracotta urn kept at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

The new Hurst event attracted more than 200 people and included old fashioned children’s garden games, archery and a bouncy castle. There was a barbecue, traditional English teas and use of the cricket club bar.

HVS chairman Jo Newbold came up with the idea for everyone to “come together as a village and celebrate the lighter side of life”. She and members of HVS and the PTA worked to create Saturday’s event.

“What a cricket game it turned out to be. Batting first, the PTA XI amassed 141 runs in their allotted 20 overs; only for the HVS XI to score 143 with the winning four coming off the last but one ball!” she said.

“I can’t thank enough all the people who gave their time and effort, and those companies who very generously provided financial support. Special thanks goes to Hurst Cricket Club for allowing us to host the event.”

She and PTA chairman Simon Farrar, praised those who came: “It was the enthusiasm and friendliness of all those local families and individuals who were prepared to turn up and enjoy themselves, that made it such a memorable day. We owe everybody a very big thank you.”

Winner of a competition to design the event’s poster was Zara, six, of St Nicholas Primary School. ((Phil, school does not publish surnames))

Local sponsors included: HiPP Organic, Twyford’s Davis Tate Estate Agents, Waitrose Plc, RGB UK of Hurst, CGI, Flame BBQ, Hewett’s Menswear of Marlow, The Castle Inn at Hurst, Ed’s Garden Services and Hurst Studios.