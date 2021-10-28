Wokingham.Today

Royal historian’s praise for book detailing Hurst’s epic history

by Phil Creighton0
From left, Hurst Village Society secretary Lady Suzy Watt, Theresa May MP for Maidenhead and the surrounding area, and HVS chairman Jo Newbold Picture: Sue Corcoran

A highly respected royal historian, writer and broadcaster has praised a new history book about Wokingham borough villages – and also a new history archive.

The book, HURST a new look at an Ancient Parish, by Henry Farrar, includes history from earliest times to the current day of the old parish of St Nicholas Hurst.

That old parish was much larger than now.

It included Twyford, Ruscombe, Winnersh, Sindlesham, Newland and Sandford.

The book describes in fascinating detail and with many photographs how these and nearby areas have changed.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers and local MP Theresa May were among guests at Hurst Village Society’s archives and book launch celebration evening last Friday at Stanlake Park’s vineyard shop, Twyford.

Mr Vickers, whose biographies include the Queen Mother’s, said the Hurst book was one of the most informative of its kind that he had read.

He encouraged everyone to continue seeking out old photographs, newspaper cuttings or other things of interest to add to the new Hurst Village Archives.

HVS chairman Jo Newbold said the society and local residents had long wanted a permanent home for documents, photographs and other material that brought the village’s history to life. She was delighted the archives were now a reality.

“Without the dedication and enthusiastic commitment of individual members of the society’s committee, this would not have been possible. On behalf of the whole village I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to them,” she said.

And she thanked all who donated photographs and other memorabilia. Archive items include the 1841 Hurst Tithe map and a Winnersh enclosure map.

It is the second book about Hurst by Mr Farrar, a former Hurst resident. Hurst Village Society worked closely with him and provided finance for the project. Mrs Newbold said it was a wonderful pictorial and written history. Special thanks also went to the printers Bodee.

The book, which is selling fast, can be bought by e-mailing secretary@hvs.org.uk.

Mrs Newbold added: “We are indebted to Daniel Goss Custard, owner of Stanlake Park, for looking after the archives and providing space where they can be viewed in the most convivial surroundings.

“To book your slot and spend time viewing the fascinating history of a time gone by, e-mail natalia@stanlakepark.com and perhaps indulge yourself in a glass of locally produced wine at the same time!”

