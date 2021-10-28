COP26: Former PM Theresa May urges schoolchildren to write to their MP

PUPILS across Berkshire are being encouraged to write to their MP … by an MP.

Former Prime Minister – and Sonning resident – Theresa May has recorded a video for the Diocese of Oxford ahead of the forthcoming COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Part of the Diocese of Oxford’s Be The Change initiative, Mrs May wants children to pick up their pens and tell MPs why there should be action on the climate emergency.

The Diocese says that as part of the project, youngsters are learning about parliamentary democracy, including holding debates and penning missives to those in power.

In her message, Mrs May – who is MP for Maidenhead, which includes parts of Sonning, Twyford and Wargrave, spokes about ways children can show their support for the planet and how they can ask their local politicians to take action:

“There is a really significant meeting taking place in Glasgow next month, when world leaders are coming together to make some big decisions about the future of our climate, the environment, the future of our planet, and that’s about your future too,” she says.

“So, I hope you are going to write to your politicians, to your member of parliament. Write to your local politicians and tell them why climate change is so important and why it really matters that world leaders take the right decision next month”.

Before the half-term break, schools and children’s groups held Be Vocal themed days aimed at helping youngsters use their collective voice to speak up for the planet.

The Be The Change initiative will continue across the Diocese this autumn.

Actions include looking at how children can reduce the use of single-use plastic, and help them plan a glitter-free Christmas.