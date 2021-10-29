Thames Valley Kings sides poised for return to action

Thames Valley Kings third team was in action this past Saturday against Aces 2nd team from Aylesbury in the return match in Division Three South.

Although Kings took an early lead in the first quarter, 10-2. Aces found their home form in the second and third periods against Kings lesser experienced players to slowly chip away at the lead coming within four points at one stage.

Kings regrouped in the final quarter and saw out the win 31-25 in the final quarter. Chris Nash was top-scorer in the game for Kings with 12 points, and Peter Rapley was close behind scoring 10 points.

This weekend It’s the turn of the Juniors to shine as British Wheelchair Basketball Junior League returns.

The league this season will consist of three pools, two with three teams and one with four teams.The Kings have been drawn into the four team pool with Aces, London Titans, and Warwickshire Bears.

The first round will consist of four round-robin weekends, with each team sitting out one weekend.

The best eight teams across the three pools will qualify for Elite 8s to be held at Wildcats Arena in Nottingham on April 23, 2022.

This weekend will see Kings, Aces, and Titans battle it out in the first round of fixtures.

The first weekend of November will see all three Kings senior teams in action at home, with the first team in Premier Division action facing London Titans, the second team in Division 2 South action against London Titans third team, and the third team in action against Windsor Monarchs in Division 3 South.

All three games will be live-streamed on the Kings Youtube channel.