Catch China Bears when they play locally – they’re top of the RaW Sounds Today playlist

HELLO and welcome to the second RaW Sounds Today playlist.

Each week we round up 10 great tracks, all with connections to the area.

It could be a local artist, or a big name – like China Bears – coming for a gig.

And it’s not just a list of tunes. You can listen to them for free, thanks to our Spotify playlist.

It’s a brilliant way to explore a wide range of brilliant artists, discover some new music and keep dancing.

To tune in, simply head to https://bit.ly/rawsoundstoday and turn the volume up to 11.

There’s also a Facebook page and group chat that bands and music fans can tap in to. You can search for RaW Sounds Today and it will come up.

China Bears – Statue Still

Beyond the Download record shop in Wokingham is promoting a series of live shows at Reading’s Purple Turtle and the first of these is on November 5. It features fast-rising indie rockers China Bears who have gained attention with their anthemic and melodic releases including this one.

Last year, the quartet performed a live session for Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music so are clearly a band to watch. Support comes from Milke Wagner who performed two great sets at Wokingham Festival – www.chinabears.co.uk

Lucy Spraggan – Run to the Hills

Lucy rose to fame following her amazing performances on X Factor in 2012 and since then she has gone from strength to strength as can be heard on her latest album Choices, which was released this year. It’s a great collection of quality songwriting as personal and intimate lyrics combine with strong melodies and this song is taken from the album.

Lucy is touring the UK for the first time since lockdown including a show at Reading’s Sub 89 on November 23 – http://www.lucyspraggan.com/

Third Lung – I A Fire

Check out the powerful musicianship and vocals of Third Lung who will be performing a stripped down set at Jamma’s event at Purple Turtle on Friday and their usual set at The Facebar on November 26 – http://www.thirdlungband.com/

Scouting for Girls – Heartbeat

This band have had a stream of indie pop hits such as She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain’t Dead and Heartbeat. They will be visiting Reading to play at Sub 89 on Sunday, October 31 –- https://www.scoutingforgirls.com/

Tony Christie – Avenues and Alleyways

Tony is a legendary singer who has recorded million selling albums and singles, performed in the world’s best-known arenas and festivals and he’ll be at Wokingham Music Club on Friday, October 29 – https://www.tonychristie.com/

The Paradox Twin – Sea of Tranquility

Following their recent live tour which included Wokingham Festival, this Reading based band released their eagerly awaited second album, Silence from Signals from which this track is taken – https://www.theparadoxtwin.com/

One Last Day – Holding onto Nothing

The latest single from a new hard rock band that recently played at the Acoustic Couch in Bracknell (where some of the band is from). Next month they are in Kingston and Addlestone – https://www.facebook.com/OneLastDayOfficial/

A Better Life (feat. Herica and The Wolf) – Dreaming of the Beach

This local artist has just released a wonderful lyric video for this beautifully chilled track from their Take A Deep Breath album – https://abetterlifemusic.com/

In Albion – Earth

They performed a great show at local record shop, Beyond the Download’s event in Peach Place Wokingham recently.

In Albion describe themselves as a theatrical prog rock band. Here’s their latest single – https://inalbion.net/

Split the Dealer – High Rockets

He was No. 3 in Wokingham.Today’s Best of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet on the XV single and here’s one of his own singles. Split aka Sam Brett is at The Facebar on November 26, supporting Third Lung – https://www.facebook.com/splitthedealer