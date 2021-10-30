Wokingham.Today

More CCTV installed across Wokingham borough to catch fly-tippers in the act

by Jess Warren0
CCTV has been installed in "hot spots" across the borough. Picture: WBC

MORE CCTV cameras have been installed across the borough in a bid to catch fly-tippers.

The borough council has purchased overt CCTV cameras, which will be moved regularly around the area.

Since June, 23 fly-tippers have been found responsible for dumping waste, with £2,460 worth of fines accumulated.

Along with the cameras, “We are watching you” signage has also been installed in “hot spots”.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities, said: “We do not tolerate fly-tipping and our localities team investigates every fly-tipping incident.

“We are ramping up efforts to deter fly-tipping to help keep the borough clean and green. I’m pleased to announce that the good work we have done so far has been successful and we are noticing less fly-tipping at locations where our new cameras and signage have been installed.”

Cllr Soane said most frequently fly-tipped items include household waste.

He is appealing to residents to dispose of their rubbish responsibly and legally by either visiting the Bracknell or Reading Re3 recycling centre, using the council’s large unwanted items service, or ensuring that any waste provider used carries a valid Waste Carrier’s Licence.

“Your rubbish is your responsibility and if we trace items back to you, you will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice,” the councillor warned.

Residents can check Waste Carrier’s Licences by visiting the Environment Agency’s website.

The council’s large unwanted items service collects items varying from carpets to washing machines. Residents can dispose of up to five large items for £56.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

IN THE COMMUNITY: Binfield Garden Club

Staff Writer

Residents' chance to learn mental health first aid

Jess Warren

University encourages school children to get creative during lockdown

Taz Usher
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.