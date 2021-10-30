More CCTV installed across Wokingham borough to catch fly-tippers in the act

MORE CCTV cameras have been installed across the borough in a bid to catch fly-tippers.

The borough council has purchased overt CCTV cameras, which will be moved regularly around the area.

Since June, 23 fly-tippers have been found responsible for dumping waste, with £2,460 worth of fines accumulated.

Along with the cameras, “We are watching you” signage has also been installed in “hot spots”.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities, said: “We do not tolerate fly-tipping and our localities team investigates every fly-tipping incident.

“We are ramping up efforts to deter fly-tipping to help keep the borough clean and green. I’m pleased to announce that the good work we have done so far has been successful and we are noticing less fly-tipping at locations where our new cameras and signage have been installed.”

Cllr Soane said most frequently fly-tipped items include household waste.

He is appealing to residents to dispose of their rubbish responsibly and legally by either visiting the Bracknell or Reading Re3 recycling centre, using the council’s large unwanted items service, or ensuring that any waste provider used carries a valid Waste Carrier’s Licence.

“Your rubbish is your responsibility and if we trace items back to you, you will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice,” the councillor warned.

Residents can check Waste Carrier’s Licences by visiting the Environment Agency’s website.

The council’s large unwanted items service collects items varying from carpets to washing machines. Residents can dispose of up to five large items for £56.