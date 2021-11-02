Reading bus driver encourages others to join the team

A READING Buses employee has become the borough’s very own “smiling bus driver” as he reflects on his career success.

Maks Pruszewicz, from Calcot, who has worked for Reading Buses for nine years, is now encouraging others to consider changing professions and working as a bus driver.

He was titled the Top National Bus Driver at the UK Bus Awards back in 2017.

And after experiencing in various vehicle and customer service roles in previous years, he describes working for Reading Buses as a “job working with people that makes me really happy”.

Mr Pruszewicz explained his thoughts on the role saying it’s a great combination of driving and meeting people alongside being paid with good benefits.

“I get to meet people every day and just love being able to be myself as well as a warm and friendly person,” he said.

“I am part of a great team and work in a lovely part of the country.

“I love that I get to be part of helping people get around Reading, that makes me smile.”

Reading Buses chief executive officer Robert Williams, said they are always looking for people like Mr Pruszewicz to join the driving team.

“We are continually keen to hear from anybody who enjoys working with people, you don’t need to be able to drive a bus as we can teach that,” he said.

“The company changed its recruitment policy over ten years ago from looking for people who drive buses to recruiting people who like people.”

“At Reading Buses we are also fortunate to have an award-winning training acamdey which will help people-minded drivers to go through their training to join the team and flourish.”