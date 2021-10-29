Evendons Primary earns national award for sustainable school run

A FINCHAMPSTEAD school has gained national recognition for its sustainable school run.

Evendons Primary School is the first in the borough, and eighth in the country, to receive platinum status in the Modeshift STARS scheme.

The initiative, which is backed by the Department for Transport, recognises schools which make an outstanding contribution towards reducing car use.

Platinum is the highest possible award in the scheme.

Cllr Keith Baker, mayor of Wokingham Borough, recently presented staff and pupils with a certificate to mark their achievement.

Evendons Primary School signed up to the scheme more than three years ago and previously won bronze and silver awards.

To achieve platinum status it took on 75 separate travel initiatives, including charity cycle rides and a ‘walk to school’ programme.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said: “Everybody has a part to play in tackling climate change and I’m delighted that the pupils of Evendons Primary School have shown such dedication to this at such a young age.

“They are a shining example to others across the borough and should be very proud to have won this award, which recognises their exceptional efforts.”I also commend their parents and teachers for supporting them in this worthy endeavour.”

The Modeshift STARS scheme is funded in the borough by the council’s My Journey team.

As part of the programme, the team offers advice on how to create sustainable school travel plans and runs free activities to help schools achieve accreditation.

The borough council is also offering grants of up to £2,000 for schools that become accredited, to be spent on sustainable travel projects.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, added: “This is a wonderful achievement both for the school community and our own My Journey team, whose sterling work in encouraging residents to use more active modes of transport plays a critical role in keeping the borough’s roads moving.”