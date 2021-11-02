New Reading donation centre set up for The Cowshed

A HURST charity is expanding as it plans to open its new donation centre in Reading.

The Cowshed, which provides clothes and bedding to those in need across Berkshire, will relocate from its Winnersh base to a bigger premises on Bennet Road, Reading.

With the increase in demand the charity has run out of its space to receive donations.

And with the new £12,000 sq ft area, The Cowshed can store more items.

Manager Sally Russell said the Reading premises is “perfect” for the charity.

“As we take in nearly one tonne each day, we decided we needed to expand our services,” she said.

“As we were running out of space at our Winnersh centre, we found this location was great for what we needed and we can have it all on the ground floor so it’s easily accessible for our volunteers and the people who come in to donate their items.”

The charity helps a wide range of people across Berkshire.

And now being in Reading it means The Cowshed can continue to support more people in the area.

Ms Russell said the opening of the donation centre is “really exciting”.

“We really want to start helping more people wordwide and this is the next step in heading towards our expansion and aim to help as many people as we can,” she said.

Ms Russell said they always welcome new volunteers.

“We would love to hear from anyone who wants to help out and is happy to carry light things, and we’d especially welcome local businesses to reach out and support our charity too,” she said.

The new centre’s opening times will remain the same as before.

It will run from 10am until 3pm on Monday to Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The Cowshed is also getting into the festive spirit ready to launch its Christmas appeal.

The aim is to brighten up families and children’s Christmas’ in the area by giving presents to those in need.

For more details, visit thecowshed.org