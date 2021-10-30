Table tennis: Cole leads Our Lady of Peace to treble win over Kingfisher

Ian Cole managed another good treble as Our Lady of Peace A won 8-2 at Kingfisher D in division 1, Ian beating Graham Mendick 14-12 3-11 5-11 11-9 11-8.

Mo Cook and Steve Murgatroyd both managed two wins in support against a strong Kingfisher team, beating Julian Telford, and Steve also getting the better of Julian.

Jamie Barlow made it a personal seven wins from eight as his treble helped Sonning Common & Peppard B win 6-4 against Kingfisher B.

Brian Meheux managed two wins, including an 11-8 5-11 11-9 11-9 success against Alan Cummings. Simon Berry picked up their other singles win in his first outing of the season.

Division 2 leaders Reading FC A narrowly defeated Kingfisher E 6-4 to retain top spot, their points courtesy of a Mike Childs treble, a Tony Alleyne double and a Jazz Dhillon single, with Kingfisher’s Clive Gold, Andrew Adair and Stephen Leggett each winning one each.

Sonning Sports A lost ground after being held to a 5-5 draw by Tilehurst Methodists A, Nick Sears and Bob Woodmansee each winning once, while Paul Savage won twice, with Methodists Eric Van Looy undefeated on the night, Bill Stamatiou and Jes Eassom each contributing one win to earn the draw.

Kingfisher G are still without a win after losing 8-2 to Our Lady of Peace B, Neil Dellar earning both his team’s points.

Tidmarsh B took the honours in their club derby against Tidmarsh C, winning 9-1, with Dale Ballard and Francois Durand both recording maximums, Richard Hudson earning the C team‘s solitary point.

Despite a treble from Jon Abbott, Our Lady of Peace C managed to secure the win after Pat Daniels defeated Sonning Common & Peppard D’s Marko Madzar, in the final set, to end the match 6-4 in favour of OLOP.

OLOP’s other, crucial points were thanks to Binit Bhaskar and Pradeep Desh, both winning two singles as well as partnering each other to a 12-10 11-9 11-7 doubles victory. The Commoners’ fourth point came courtesy of Mark Jones.

In Division 3 Kingfisher H beat Sonning Common & Peppard E 9-1 in a match which was closer than the score line suggests.

The match produced some fluctuating sets which went to five with Kingfisher H coming out on top in all of them. Best of the night was Huzefe Borazan’s comeback from two games down to beat Jim Warren 11-6 in the fifth.

In the clash of two of the likely promotion contenders Pangbourne WMC just came out on top against Tilehurst RBL B 6-4.

This match saw an excellent performance from the in-form Clive Tylor with notable wins against the previously unbeaten Tilehurst trio which included a three straight win over Kate Maximenko.

Tilehurst Royal British Legion C beat Kingfisher J 10–0 in Division 4 to make it two wins from two. Jim Brent, Geoff Johnson and Paul Treadgold were the treble hitting men with no one scoring more than six points against Geoff.