Stone sculptor searches for Winter home in Reading

by Laura Scardarella0
Stone sculptor McAlistair Hood is on the hunt for a town centre premises to continue work on his creations. Picture: Andrew Hood

A STONE sculptor is on the hunt for a new Reading town premises.

Borough-based artist McAlistair Hood has used his skills to present mobile stone carving workshops in the borough this summer.

The low-cost sessions brought the usually impossible art into the town centre for all to enjoy.

With a studio just outside Theale, Mr Hood now reaching out to the community in search for a new winter premises.

“We need to find a town centre workspace that is more sheltered, or possibly indoors,” he said.

“It needs to be secure and somewhere that can be lit so that our work can continue and more communities and organisations can join in during the cold months.”

Mr Hood worked as a Sculptor in Residence at Lavender Place Gardens, near to The Hexagon, where groups, organisations and individuals got stuck into the visual art form.

The community activities he’s previously hosted includes Reading Museum at the WaterFest 2021 and Food4Families at Lavender Place Community Garden.

And he led a sculpt-a-bug stone carving workshops for Holiday Activities and Food groups 2021.

His recent project ‘Honouring Water’ provided an opportunity for people from all walks of life and backgrounds to gain a new skill.

Mr Hood is calling for businesses or anyone who can help him find an premises to work in over the coming winter months.

He added: “It is important for me as a sculptor to emerge from my out of town studio and be visible to the public who are at large with their wallets and purses.

“And so the occupation of a town centre venue is crucial to me for visibility.”

For more details, or to offer a workspace, log on to: mcalistairhood.artweb.com

