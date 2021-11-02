MOVE HQ hosts fitness fun day on Saturday

A WINNERSH gym is hosting a charity fitness fun day this weekend.

MOVE HQ, based at 680 Eskdale Road, Winnersh Triangle, is raising money for SportsAid on Saturday.

Mark Munroe, director at MOVE HQ said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our neighbours from Winnersh, Woodley, Wokingham and beyond to our Charity Fitness Fun Day.

“Our café will also be open for great food and drinks as well as a Thai food truck with free food so you can make a day of it while raising money for SportsAid.”

It is running a series of sessions throughout the day, including yoga, strength and conditioning classes and a five-a-side football tournament at 12.30pm on its new Astroturf pitch.

Two HIIT classes will run at 9am and 1.30pm. Two yoga classes will run at 9.45am and 11am. Two combat classes will be held at 10.30am and 3pm.

A strength endurance class will be held at noon, the same time as a posture workshop.

Visitors are asked to donate to take part, and must book in advance.

There will be three free sessions for children, including face painting at noon and yoga at 1.30pm.

While at the gym, visitors can take a tour of the 17,000 sq. ft facility.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle with prizes including signed football tops, Active Health treatments and Move HQ memberships.

For more information, or to book, visit: www.winnershtriangle.co.uk/move-hq-event

Anyone wanting to enter a five-a-side football team should email: bookings@move-hq.uk