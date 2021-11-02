Woodley plans Christmas Illuminations, carol concert and fayre

CHRISTMAS is returning to Woodley town centre, after festive events were cancelled last year.

Town centre manager, Brian Fennelly said he is delighted to announce two key Christmas events are back.

The Christmas Illuminations and Carol Concert will be held at the town’s centre stage on Saturday, November 27, at 4.30pm

Mr Fennelly said: “We will be producing a thousand carol sheets for our spectacular Christmas Illuminations and Carol Concert. The Woodley Concert Band will support the Sainsbury Singers together with soloist Charis Anne in leading the singing on what we know will be a wonderful evening.

“The Woodley and Earley Lions will also be there handing out warming mulled wine and mince pies and JAC will there with their hot roasted chestnuts.”

Also at the event will be Woodley town mayor, Cllr Janet Sartorel, who will switch on this year’s Christmas lights with the three winners of the Christmas poster competition.

The Christmas Fayre will be held in the town centre on Sunday, December 5, from 10am to 3pm.

“Our Christmas Fayre has this year attracted a record number of stall holders and we have a full line up of entertainment on the centre stage, together with plenty of street entertainment to entertain visitors as they start their Christmas shopping in Woodley,” Mr Fennelly added.

Father Christmas will be also making an appearance with his elves.

“It will be fabulous to see everyone out again this year and getting Woodley’s Christmas off to a spectacular start,” Mr Fennelly said.