Dylan Moran heads to Reading’s Concert Hall next Summer

AN AWARD-WINNING comedian is making his way to Reading next Summer.

Dylan Moran will perform his new show, We Got This, at Concert Hall, on Blagrave Street, on Sunday, June 5 at 8pm.

Enjoy the fruits of hurtling cognitive decline and your neighbours sprawling ghastliness, absence of humanity and more.

The show will have audiences laughing at Dylan’s frustration and folly of modern day life.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060, or log on to: whatsonreading.com