Marlow musician launches first-ever published book

A MUSICIAN has launched his first published book for children.

Roger Flavell, of Marlow, released The Adventures of Colonel Crunch and Friends, which is aimed at ages five to eight.

The story follows ex-military man, Colonel Crunch, who, with his friends, gets up to various adventures.

The group like to do is to make up inventions and see if they work.

Author Roger Flavell said: “I am very pleased to have seen the recent publication of my first book.

“As a musician and songwriter, it seemed like a natural progress to go on to writing a book.”

Mr Flavell added he envisioned Colonel Crunch a while ago then the other characters just fell into place.

“To some extent one has to draw on experiences of life in order to write stories,” he said.

“Colonel Crunch’s sidekick is a scientist named Professor Bubbles and together they like to try and invent things with differing degrees of success.

“And along with the other folk that they know in their locality, they get up to all sorts of things.”

Mr Flavell explained there is also a nod to the green issues in a couple of the ten stories in the book.

He added: “I do hope that the book will be enjoyed by those who read it, and by the parents who might like to read it to their children.”

The book is available to order online or at a local bookshop.

Mr Flavell will also be playing in the orchestra pit at The Hexagon for this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

For more details, visit theadventuresofcolonelcrunch.co.uk