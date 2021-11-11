Have a say on Wokingham’s draft local plan update

RESIDENTS can have their say on where homes will be built in the future.

Wokingham borough council is expected to launch a new public consultation tomorrow to update the authority’s local plan.

Changes to the local plan were needed after the Ministry of Defence opposed a development of 15,000 homes in Grazeley. The emergency planning zone around AWE Burghfield was extended to include the area.

Those who responded to last year’s consultation preferred most development to be in major new communities across the borough so that suitable infrastructure can be included. The updated plan will reflect this.

Executive member for planning and enforcement, Cllr Wayne Smith, stressed the importance of participation in the process as the new plan will guide council policy beyond 2026.

He said: “Without valid and effective planning policies the council could lose its say over where or how new housing and other development would take place. This could lead to homes being built in unsuitable locations.”

Two public meetings are planned. Residents can find out more on Monday, November 22, at the main hall of St Crispin’s School, Wokingham or Tuesday, November 30, at Arborfield Green Leisure Centre.

Both meetings will run from 7pm to 9pm and attendees are asked to take a lateral flow Covid-19 test beforehand. Four virtual meetings are also planned.

For more information, visit engage.wokingham.gov.uk