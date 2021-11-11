Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Nov 12-Nov 21

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.

As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

Ivo Graham: The Game of Life. Thurs. The Counterfeit Sixties. Fri. The Comedy Cellar. Fri. Craft and Design Fair 2021. Sat-Sun. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Alan Shellard and Hamish Brown. Fri 19. The Comedy Cellar. Fri 19. Raymond Burley: The Music of Spain. Sat 20. Wilde Sundays. Sun 21.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

Round And Round The Garden. Fri-Sat. BTA: Annie Jnr. Sat. Tom Thumb. Sun. BTA: All Together Now. Sun. Ian Waite and Vincent Simone. Tues. Desi Central Comedy Show. Fri 19. Circus Skills with Patches The Clown. Sat 20. The Real Magic Show. Sat 20.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

The Lemon Table. Mon-Sat. Scream Phone. Wed. Mig Kimpton’s Tales of the Golden Goose, a Floral Extravaganza. Thurs. Dispatches on the Red Dress. Fri-Sat. Tell Me On A Sunday. Mon-Sat 20. Radio Live: A Hilarious Romp Through 50 Years of Broadcasting. Sun 21.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

Jason Manford: Like Me. Thurs. The King Is Back. Fri. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Sat. Big Girls Don’t Cry. Sun. Giselle. Mon. Mig Kimpton’s Tale of the Golden Goose. Tues. Alex Horne and the Horne Section. Tues. Maximum Rhythm and Blues. Wed. Lost In Music. Thurs 18. George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. Fri 19. Tropicana Nights: The 90s. Sat 20.

Henley – Kenton

www.kentontheatre.co.uk

01491 525050

A Bit of a Carry On. Sun. Lipstick on your Collar. Fri 19-Sat 20.

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Frank Sinartra: His Way. Thurs. Sara Barron: Enemies Closer. Fri. Gary Delaney: Gary In Punderland. Thurs, Fri. Juan Martin. Sat. Sindhu Vee: Alphabet. Sat. Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry open rehearsal. Wed. Harry Hill: Fight. Wed. The Alex Hutton Quartet with Josh Kemp. Wed. Piers Lane Piano. Thurs 18. The Vinyl Frontier: Scissor Sisters v Keane. Thurs 18. The Dolly Project. Fri 19.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute. Thurs. Ladyboys of Bangkok: Flight of Fantasy. Fri. UK Fleetwood Mac. Sat. The Comedy Network. Fri 19.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

Brief Encounter. Until Sat. The Jungle Book. Thurs 18-New Year’s Eve.

Reading – Reading Minster Church

rabbletheatre.com

07930 834970

RABBLE Theatre presents Who Killed Alfred Oliver? Until Sat 20.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Stephen K Amos. Fri-Sat. Poets Cafe. Fri. Rowan Rheingans: Dispatches on the Red Dress. Wed. Suzi Ruffell. Thurs 18-Fri 19.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Hello Again: A tribute to Neil Diamond. Thurs. Jimmy Carr. Sat. Russell Brand: 33. Rachael Parris: All Change Please. Sat 20.

Reading – Concert Hall

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

O Duo. Thurs. Henley Symphony Orchestra. Sat. Jon Hopkins. Sat 21.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

Radiant Vermin. Mon- Sat 20.

Reading – Reading Rep Theatre

www.readingrep.com

0118 370 2620

NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Dec 3-New Year’s Eve.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

NEXT SHOW: Youth Group Revue. Dec 3-4.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Top Hat. Until Jan 8. Motown’s Greatest Hits: How Sweet It Is. Sun. The Sound of Springsteen. Sun 21.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

The Cherry Orchard. Until Sat.. Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael. Mon. The Magic of the Beatles: The get Back Tour. Tues. Islands In the Stream. Wed. Radio GaGa. Thurs 18. You Win Again. Fri 19. Thank You For The Music. Sat 20.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

NEXT SHOW: The Government Inspector. Wed, Dec 8-Sat, Dec 18.

Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre

www.thewhittytheatre.org

0118 974 3247

Wokingham Music Club presents China Crisis. Thurs. Wokingham Film Society presents The Father (12a). Thurs 18. Elements Dance: A Night at the Movies. Sat 20-Sun 21.

Woodley – Theatre

www.woodleytheatre.org

07488337838

NEXT SHOW: Talking Heads Part 2. Nov 30-Dec 4.