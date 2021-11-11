Twyford Christmas Fayre set to return

ONE OF TWYFORD’S biggest events is back with a bang this year.

Twyford Together’s Christmas Fayre will return in December to mark the beginning of the festive season.

It was cancelled last year due to to covid but will bring hundreds of villagers together along London Road this year.

The road will be closed to traffic.

The Fayre will include stalls run by local retailers, attractions including fairground rides and a climbing wall, and a visit from Father Christmas.

It will take place on Friday, December 3.

To book a stall, contact: twyfordchristmasfayrebookings@gmail.com

For more information, visit: www.twyfordtogether.org