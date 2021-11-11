Irish singer Daoiri Farrell to perform at Nettlebed Folk Club

AN IRISH singer and musician is the next act to appear at Nettlebed’s ever-popular folk club.

Daoirí Farrell is a bouzouki player, and has been a regular on the circuit since his debut album, The First Turn, in 2009.

He cut his teeth as a singer in Dublin’s famous Góilin Singers Club and at other sessions across the city, many of which he still visits regularly.

In 2013, he won the All-Ireland Champion Singer award and, in 2015, won the Danny Kyle Award at Celtic Connections in Glasgow with the line-up FourWinds.

His determination not to put out another album until he was sure it was the best he could produce, meant fans had to wait until 2016 – the year he also started touring the world.

As Lockdown hit Ireland in March last year, Daoirí responded with one of the earliest live streams, performing from the Covid Corner of his kitchen on St Patrick’s Day.

To meet demand, he then performed 25 consecutive concerts every Sunday night at 10pm, live-streamed across the world.

Daoirí is currently recording a new album with Trevor Hutchinson from the Waterboys with the support of the Arts Council of Ireland.

He is sure to be a success when he visits Nettlebed on Monday, November 15. Doors open at 7.50pm.

The club is currently running at 80% capacity due to covid, and advance booking is recommended.

For more details, call the volunteer-run club on 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm, or log on to www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk