Talk money week: money jargon to get kids started

ABBA once sang lyrics that will be familiar to many of us: “All the things I could do if I had a little money”.

One group is hoping that with a little tuition, financial literacy could be accessible for youngsters.

Tutor Doctor has been taking part in Talk Money, a campaign that encourages people to be comfortable sharing about everything from pocket money to pensions.

They say that the sooner children learn about concepts such as ‘direct debits’, ‘loans’, ‘interest’ and other common phrases and jargon, the easier they will find such processes later in life.

To help, Tutor Doctor has created a money toolkit to help get children thinking about the significance of finances and the role money plays in their lives.

A spokesperson said: “Money is a valuable life lesson and if children are taught good money habits at an early age, they are likely to stay with them.

“From definitions to common phrases, this toolkit is a great place for kids to start as they begin to save, spend, and enjoy what money can do for them.”

