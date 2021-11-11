Celebrate Christmas with South Hill Park

YOU KNOW it, we know it, everybody knows it … December 25 is getting closer every day and after last year’s muted celebrations due to covid, we’re all looking forward to having the best Christmas Walford’s ever since and then some.

South Hill Park in Bracknell is getting ready for the festive season and it all starts this weekend.

Its annual craft fair takes place on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing some great gift ideas.

Artists gather from around the country to show and sell their fabulous range of designs, unique gifts and festive wares.

The weekend includes festive entertainment, and an opportunity to visit South Hill Park’s purpose-built silversmithing, ceramics and printmaking studios.

There will be a chance to watch current students at work and discuss options on how you can become a student yourself. The studios will be open at various times throughout the weekend.

This year’s South Hill Park pantomime is Cinderella – for more details, see overleaf. Rest assured, the panto will be filled with colourful characters, slapstick comedy, enchantment and creative sparkle.

For those looking for some musical entertainment, Swing Into Christmas with the Down for the Count Concert Orchestra will be a festive celebration featuring the music of Nat ‘King’ Cole, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald, and many more. Don’t miss them in the Wilde Theatre on Monday, November 29 – the perfect way to start getting in a merry mood.

And festive favourites Blake once again invite you to celebrate the most wonderful time of year with a sparkling evening full of song and cheer on Monday, December 6.

Relax to the warm sounds of this BRIT award-winning trio as they take you on a magical musical journey.

That’s 80’s Christmas Rock Show is the ultimate tribute to the glorious 1980s, and this special Christmas spectacular includes all the 80s Christmas classics.

This takes place on Tuesday, December 14, and festive finery and Santa hats are welcomed.

South Hill Park’s cinema will feature a mixture of the latest releases, family-friendly films, live/recorded performances and more.

For more details, log on to southhillpark.org.uk or call the box office on 01344 484123.