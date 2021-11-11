Executive to vote on local plan consultation

RESIDENTS’ views on the new draft of the Local Plan Update will be welcomed once the Executive approves it at an extraordinary meeting held on Friday evening.

The consultation runs from Monday, November 22, through to January 17, and the council wants as many residents as possible to take part.

The council is organising a series of public meetings, both physical and virtual, where there will be presentations and a chance to ask questions.

The council is delivering information cards to every home in the borough.

“We’re suggesting a revised plan which reflects preferences expressed in earlier consultations for most new development to be focused in carefully planned major new communities, allowing suitable infrastructure to be provided,” it reads.

This was echoed by council leader John Halsall who said: “It is a real consultation.

“The first was well received and well responded to. Without the first, we would never have known about the Ministry of Defence’s objections to Grazeley.”

The first session, on Monday, November 22, takes place at St Crispin’s School in London Road, Wokingham.

On Tuesday, November 30, the venue will be the Arborfield Green Leisure Centre. Both these take place between 7pm and 9pm.

There are virtual sessions on Thursday, December 2, and Monday, December 6. These run from 6pm-7pm and 7.30pm-8.30pm.

For more details, log on to engage.wokingham.gov.uk