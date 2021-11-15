Wokingham.Today

Norden Farm launches festive art competition this Christmas

by Laura Scardarella0
The deadline for competition entries is Friday, November 19. Picture: Luminous Photography

AN ART competition will be launched by Norden Farm as part of its festive show this Christmas.

The Maidenhead arts venue will present Mick Inkpen’s Kipper’s Snowy Day from Tuesday, November 30 until Thursday, December 30.

And it’s inviting children to draw, paint or make a Christmas present for Kipper.

Or they can create a collage of Kipper and his friends drewwed for a snowy day.

Entries will be judged in two age groups including three to five-year-olds and six to eight-year-olds.

The winner of each age group will win a Kipper’s Snowy Day goody bag.

And the overall winner will be invited to turn on the Christmas lights at Maidenhead Town Hall on Saturday, November 27.

They and their family will attend the event alongside Team GB athletes Moe Sbihi, Jack Beaumont and Jeanette Chippington.

All entries will be displayed in the Norden Farm gallery, as part of an exhibition of Mick Inkpen’s work.

The exhibition runs from Wednesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 30.

Entries should be submitted on A4 paper or the entry frame by Friday, November 19.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

MP brokers meeting over ‘serious defects’ at Woodley housing development

Gemma Davidson

Lois Roche column: Playing Pompey, flat footballs and wonderful wedding

Tom Crocker

Reading East MP Matt Rodda runs Reading Half in aid of Home Start

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.