Wokingham.Today

Root vegetable Dahl from Freely Fruity

Serves 4

As we approach winter the season provides plenty of opportunities to make bright and colourful dishes that comfort us through the colder months.

This is a one-pot dish that is great for lunch or serve it with flatbread for a substantial weekday supper.

You could also vary the root vegetables and use swede, turnips, fennel, celeriac for a different flavour and wider variety.

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp coconut oil

  • 1 tsp black onion/nigella/kalonji seeds

  • 1 large onion, diced

  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

  • 1 knob ginger, peeled and grated

  • Small bunch fresh coriander, chopped

  • 3 carrots, peeled and finely diced

  • 3 parsnips, peeled and finely diced

  • 1 tbsp tomato puree

  • ½ tsp turmeric

  • ½ tsp chilli powder

  • 225g red lentils, rinsed

  • Salt

  • 1 red chilli, sliced

Method

1. Melt the coconut oil in a large heavy bottomed pan over a medium-high heat and add the onion seeds, onion, garlic, ginger and coriander (reserving some to garnish) and fry for 2-3 minutes, then add the diced carrot and parsnip and fry for another 5 minutes

2. Mix in the tomato puree, turmeric and chilli powder then add the lentils and cover with 1.5 litres of water

3. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cover with a lid to cook for 45-50 minutes or until everything is very soft; stir regularly. Add more water if required or uncover to reduce the liquid and thicken

4. To finish, mash the vegetables into the lentils with the back of a large spoon then season well with salt. Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander and sliced red chilli if you like.

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

