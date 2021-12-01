Wokingham.Today

Lower Earley residents enjoy Christmas floristry masterclass

by Natalie Burton0
Austen House residents and staff enjoyed the masterclass.

RESIDENTS and staff at Austen House care home began their Christmas preparations in style last month.

The Lower Earley home enjoyed an interactive virtual wreath making masterclass presented by master florist, Michal Kowalski.

Mr Kowalski is one of the people behind Chelsea-based floral design studio Blooming Haus. He regularly works with Barchester Healthcare to lead sessions for its care homes, including Austen House.

“It’s a great opportunity to give something back,” he said.

Natsayi Dunira, general manager, said that residents enjoyed the creative workshop.

“Christmas wreaths were made using all sorts of dried flowers, materials from the local supermarket and foliage collected from our garden,” she said.

“We are grateful to Michal for the experience.”

The wreaths will decorate the home in the run up to Christmas and be entered into a prize draw judged by Blooming Haus.

