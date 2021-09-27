‘Wokingham borough council’s SEND school transport has caused my son distress’

A WOKINGHAM mum is concerned the handling of school transport has caused unnecessary distress for children with autism.

June Byron, whose name has been changed, said her seven-year-old son’s taxi arrangements were not organised until the week term began.

And on the first day, she took him to school herself, leading to a £60 taxi fare.

Since then, his pick-up and drop-off times have been varied, she said.

Each morning, Wokingham Borough Council’s contractor, School Express, takes him to Queensmead House School, in Windsor.

But Ms Byron said the eight-seater taxi has been arriving at various times, ranging from 7.45am to 8.40am.

On the occasion it arrived at 8.40am, it meant all three of Ms Bryon’s children were late to school.

With two other children to take to school in Wokingham, the changing times have occasionally left her running late for the school run.

“My son is autistic and needs routine,” she said. “It’s upsetting when things change, he must be really confused.”

Ms Byron said her son has also been greeted with a variety of drivers each morning, adding more “unnecessary changes” to the mix.

“There is something seriously wrong with the SEND provision this year,” she said. “I don’t think they can use the pandemic as an excuse.

“It’s such a stressful process for parents, all I can say is it fills me with dread.”

On Wednesday, August 18, the borough council said it had contacted all parents on how the transport changes would impact their children.

At the time, a spokesperson said SEND pupils may also have new staff taking them to school, be travelling with different pupils or in different vehicles.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for childrens’ services, said the council has contacted families to explain the situation and apologise for the delay and the lack of early information.

“We are also reviewing the process of assessing and allocating school transport in order to avoid any similar problems in the future,” he said. “As part of this review, we will be working with travel providers on issues such as consistent timings and consistency of staff.”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at the borough council said this year, the contracts were re-tendered, and some routes “optimised”.

With 320 pupils to coordinate travel for, CllrJorgensen said there was some delay from families about their child’s needs.

“We could not confirm routes and procure the service until we knew what was needed,” she said. “We are sorry that this led to some families being informed of travel arrangements later than they should have been.”