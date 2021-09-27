Wokingham Arts Trail success last weekend{{{gallery:”93140,93142″}}}

Wokingham.Today

by Laura Scardarella0
Paul Wooley with his artwork on show at the Wade Centre. Picture: Steve Smyth

ARTISTS had a range of “fabulous art” on show at the Wokingham Arts Trail last weekend, organiser Jill Chadwick has said.

Describing the event as a positive experience, Ms Chadwick explained that she received lots of comments from customers and visitors who enjoyed the trail.

“It was lovely that the Mayor and John Redwood MP both visited some of us over the weekend and they even made some purchases,” she said.

This year, 21 creators unveiled their work in 12 different venues in and around the borough.

Displays were in craft makers’ own homes or studios and others were grouped in halls.

Ms Chadwick added that all the artists really enjoyed engaging with visitors and received good feedback.

“One venue was especially successful at engaging visitors, including some disabled people, in trying out some digital art production themselves,” she said.

Artist Christine Morgan said it was lovely to see visitors again after so long.

“I had lots of good conversations about my work and hope I encouraged them to get creating,” she said.

“I really enjoyed getting ready for the trail, I have a lovely garden so visitors were happy to linger with their coffee and cake.”

Ms Chadwick also expressed her excitement for next year’s trail saying it won’t be long until preparations begin.

For more information, visit: wokinghamartstrail.co.uk

