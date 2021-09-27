Crowthorne school opens new block as it welcomes back students

A CROWTHORNE school celebrated the opening of its new building earlier this month.

Edgbarrow School, on Grant Road, officially launched The Elsey unit after completing its block replacement scheme.

The old building was set to be removed after it was first constructed over 60 years ago.

Rooms in the old block were small and seen as unsuitable for education today.

The Department for Education funded the project from the Priority School Building Programme making over £7 million available.

Working closely with the DFE, contractors ISG was appointed and began work in January last year.

The building was finished in time for students to have full access to the facility for the start of the new academic year.

The Elsey block includes 23 replacement classrooms and is an improvement in the learning environment for both staff and students.

With parent donations and support for the Edgbarrow PTA, funds were raised to provide new furniture and IT resources for the rooms.

And significant improvement were made to the outdoor space, including more parking and canopies.

The building was named after the school’s long-serving former headteacher, Bob Elsey, who secured the project several years ago.

It was opened by the Worshipful Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, Cllr Ash Merry and Madam Mayoress, Cllr Isabel Mattick on September 3.

Headteacher Stuart Matthews said: “The school and students are absolutely delighted to have such a wonderful new facility that really will enhance the learning environment at the school.”

