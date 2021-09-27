Walkers wanted: Wokingham Walk returns with autumn event

The next Wokingham Walk is being planned for Sunday, October 24, making it the first time that two walks have been scheduled in the same year, making it the seventh Wokingham Walk.

With around 500 people having participated in the May walk, the Wokingham Lions Club is hoping for another strong turnout in October.

All proceeds will be donated to charities and needy causes in the Wokingham area.

Andy Slay, one of the original joint organisers of the event, said: “Following the success of the May walk, which raised around £6,600, we have decided to organise a second walk this year in October.

“The autumn colours can be really lovely in late October, and walkers will see a contrast to the spring walk in May.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a second fundraising opportunity for local charities and their supporters to raise their own money.”

Walkers have a choice of three routes, which are five-, 10- and 15-miles, to suit a range of different challenges for those participating.

All routes start and finish at Elms Field, adjacent to Aldi in Wokingham, to allow more space for social distancing.

Registration on the day will be from 9am to 10.30am, and walkers should begin the walk immediately after registering.

Check-in at the end of the walk will close at 5pm.

Pre-registration is encouraged to minimise the number of people on Elms Field, and to spread people out on the various routes.

Cost is £15 for age 18 and older, £5 for age 12-17, and free for children age 11 and under.

There will be a free Nature Trail included, to keep the children occupied, which involves looking for nature and wildlife along the route.

For further details, please visit the website, www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk

Claire Mangers-Page

